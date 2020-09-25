Shots fired at officers in Yonkers, 1 suspect is in custody: Police

According to officials, shots were fired at officers on Friday.
BREAKING- yonkers police say one person in custody after shots were fired at officers...no major injuries, officers hurt during struggle arresting the suspect @ABC7NYNewsDesk @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/pKTFePHFf5— Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenABC7) September 25, 2020
The total number of officers that were fired at is not yet known.
Police say there were no major injuries.
They say officers were hut during the struggle arresting the suspect.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
