Shots fired at officers in Yonkers, 1 suspect is in custody: Police

By Eyewitness News
YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- One person is in custody after shots were fired at officers in Yonkers, police say.

According to officials, shots were fired at officers on Friday.


The total number of officers that were fired at is not yet known.

Police say there were no major injuries.

They say officers were hut during the struggle arresting the suspect.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
yonkerswestchester countycrimepolice shootingshots firedshooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Child abducted in PA by man in body armor; headed to NYC
Homeless men living at Manhattan shelter will be moved
Trump intends to tap Barrett for Supreme Court: Sources
Judge orders judicial inquiry into 2014 death of Eric Garner
Study shows stunning lack of diversity at Long Island public schools
Suffolk County could be forced to make cuts to bus service
COVID clusters could force new shutdowns in NYC
Show More
Mayor announces 'Open Restaurants' outdoor-dining now year-round
Even paper bags will be gone from NJ supermarkets
This NYC restaurant has expanded during the COVID pandemic
Majority of Americans oppose filling RBG's seat before election: POLL
Florida lifts all COVID-19 restrictions despite spread
More TOP STORIES News