Man caught on surveillance stealing Torah from Yonkers synagogue

Surveillance video shows the suspect entering the Lincoln Park Jewish Center on September 25, just days before Yom Kippur.
RELATED | Woman caught on camera tearing down poster in front of Manhattan synagogue: Police
The suspect then walks out with the Torah and other items, after changing into different clothes.
Police say they are hoping to find the scroll so it can be returned to its rightful place.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect, who is believed to be local, or the location of the Torah is asked to contact Yonkers Police detectives at (914) 377-7724.
TRENDING | Schools in 9 NYC ZIP codes closed on Tuesday due to COVID-19 clusters
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip