Community mourns Yorktown highway worker killed in crash with 88-year-old driver

YORKTOWN, New York (WABC) -- A community is mourning the loss of a highway worker in Yorktown after an accident on Wednesday.

Jake Arcara was killed in a crash with an 88-year-old local resident at the site where highway department employees were working on a drainage project on London Road, officials said.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation by the Yorktown Police Department and other agencies.

In a moving tribute posted to social media, the Yorktown Highway Department said Arcara was "a loyal, kind, warm hearted, funny, hardworking, loving, genuine guy."

They said he loved his coworkers and was always there for them, but his family was his world.

Arcara leaves behind his fiancée, Katie, his mom, dad, grandmother, sister, niece, nephew and more.

The Yorktown Highway Department said Arcara and his fiancée were set to be married just one year after the day he died -- Sept. 15, 2023.

The Town of Yorktown said it will examine its safety protocols:

"The safety and well-being of our employees is always the Town's priority. While the Town re-examines its safety protocols and procedures we also ask motorists to be more attentive of our staff who are simply doing their jobs. To the best of our knowledge all of the proper steps were taken by staff at the scene."

ALSO READ | Tracing the steps of asylum seekers as they settle in New York City

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.