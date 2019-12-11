Young child struck by train in Lower Manhattan: NYPD

The incident was reported at the Fulton Street subway station around 5:30 p.m.
The child was taken to a downtown hospital but their condition was not yet known.
The MTA said there were delays and multiple impacts to 2/3/4/5 train service immediately after the incident.
There are delays and multiple impacts to 2/3/4/5 train service while we get emergency medical assistance for someone who was struck by a train at Fulton St.— NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) December 11, 2019
We have removed third-rail power from the 2/3 line tracks at Fulton St and are in the process of re-routing trains. pic.twitter.com/73kr12Ko53
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*