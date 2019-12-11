Young child struck by train in Lower Manhattan: NYPD

There are delays and multiple impacts to 2/3/4/5 train service while we get emergency medical assistance for someone who was struck by a train at Fulton St.



We have removed third-rail power from the 2/3 line tracks at Fulton St and are in the process of re-routing trains. pic.twitter.com/73kr12Ko53 — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) December 11, 2019

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A child was struck by a train in Lower Manhattan during the Wednesday evening commute.The incident was reported at the Fulton Street subway station around 5:30 p.m.The child was taken to a downtown hospital but their condition was not yet known.The MTA said there were delays and multiple impacts to 2/3/4/5 train service immediately after the incident.----------