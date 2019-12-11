Young child struck by train in Lower Manhattan: NYPD

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A child was struck by a train in Lower Manhattan during the Wednesday evening commute.

The incident was reported at the Fulton Street subway station around 5:30 p.m.

The child was taken to a downtown hospital but their condition was not yet known.

The MTA said there were delays and multiple impacts to 2/3/4/5 train service immediately after the incident.


This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower manhattanmanhattannew york citychild injuredpedestrian struck
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jersey City shooting: Device found in U-Haul was operable pipe bomb
Jersey City victims: What we know about those killed inside market
NJ shooting suspects believed to be followers of anti-Semitic group: Sources
Det. Joseph Seals: What we know about officer killed in Jersey City
Jersey City students return to school after terrifying day on lockdown
de Blasio calls Jersey City shootout an "act of terror," steps up security
Philip McKeon, child star from 80s sitcom 'Alice,' dies at 55
Show More
Transit President furious after snow and ice cause 7 train delays
Woman says vet mistakenly euthanized her dog
Longtime New Rochelle football coach resigns amid investigations
NJ church completely gutted in suspected arson fire, 1 in custody
Family sues cruise line after toddler falls to death from window
More TOP STORIES News