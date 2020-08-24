Technology

Zoom outage impacting meetings, webinars in parts of US

Zoom, the video conferencing app that's become essential for many during the pandemic, is down in some parts of the world, including parts of the United States.

According to Downdetector, which tracks internet outages, the problem seems to be mainly on the East Coast, but also in areas near Chicago and parts of Texas.

The outage was also impacting areas in the United Kingdom, according to the outage map.



"We have identified the issue causing users to be unable to authenticate to the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars, and we are working on a fix for this issue," the company said in a statement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologytechnologyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: LIVE - NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing
More NYPD officers shifting to weekends after violent weekend
Outdoor learning plan unveiled for students in NYC
Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot Black man
Gyms welcome back guests, except in New York City
Detroit woman pronounced dead found breathing at funeral home
Peaches recalled due to Salmonella
Show More
2020 RNC: Everything to know about GOP convention
Weakening Marco takes aim at Louisiana, Laura strengthens, nears Gulf
Kids break into farm, ride animals overnight, post it all on Snapchat
Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at end of the month
AccuWeather: Warm and humid
More TOP STORIES News