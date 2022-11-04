Powerball jackpot sets new lottery prize record at $1.6B for Saturday's drawing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.6 billion, setting a new lottery prize record ahead of Saturday's drawing
No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's drawing, which were 22, 11, 60, 2, 35, 23
A few tickets won a good amount of cash. One lucky Powerball player in New Jersey won $2 million, while two other tickets in New Jersey and one in New York each won $1 million.
The $2 million New Jersey ticket was sold at Raceway Matawan in Monmouth County, while the $1 million tickets in New Jersey were sold at The Market at Saddle Brook in Bergen County and a Wawa in Middlesex County.
A drawing will be held Saturday night for the Powerball prize, which hasn't been won in more than three months. That string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.
If no one wins the jackpot in Saturday's drawing, it will tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.
The advertised jackpot is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Almost all winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for Saturday night's drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million.
The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida and Tennessee.
Top 10 Powerball Jackpots
1. $1.6 Billion (est.) - Nov. 5, 2022
2. $1.586 Billion - Jan. 13, 2016 - CA, FL, TN
3. $768.4 Million - March 27, 2019 - WI
4. $758.7 Million - Aug. 23, 2017 - MA
5. $731.1 Million - Jan. 20, 2021 - MD
6. $699.8 Million - Oct. 4, 2021 - CA
7. $687.8 Million - Oct. 27, 2018 - IA, NY
8. $632.6 Million - Jan. 5, 2022 - CA, WI
9. $590.5 Million - May 18, 2013 - FL
10. $587.5 Million - Nov. 28, 2012 - AZ, MO
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
