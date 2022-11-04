Powerball jackpot sets new lottery prize record at $1.6B for Saturday's drawing

Watch Powerball drawings at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at abc7NY.com/lottery

The Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs, now at a whopping $1.5 bllion prize.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.6 billion, setting a new lottery prize record ahead of Saturday's drawing

You can watch the Powerball drawing at 11 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, at abc7ny.com/lottery, and on our 24/7 streaming channel.

No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's drawing, which were 22, 11, 60, 2, 35, 23

A few tickets won a good amount of cash. One lucky Powerball player in New Jersey won $2 million, while two other tickets in New Jersey and one in New York each won $1 million.

The $2 million New Jersey ticket was sold at Raceway Matawan in Monmouth County, while the $1 million tickets in New Jersey were sold at The Market at Saddle Brook in Bergen County and a Wawa in Middlesex County.

A drawing will be held Saturday night for the Powerball prize, which hasn't been won in more than three months. That string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.

If no one wins the jackpot in Saturday's drawing, it will tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.

The advertised jackpot is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Almost all winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for Saturday night's drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million.

The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.6 Billion (est.) - Nov. 5, 2022

2. $1.586 Billion - Jan. 13, 2016 - CA, FL, TN

3. $768.4 Million - March 27, 2019 - WI

4. $758.7 Million - Aug. 23, 2017 - MA

5. $731.1 Million - Jan. 20, 2021 - MD

6. $699.8 Million - Oct. 4, 2021 - CA

7. $687.8 Million - Oct. 27, 2018 - IA, NY



8. $632.6 Million - Jan. 5, 2022 - CA, WI

9. $590.5 Million - May 18, 2013 - FL

10. $587.5 Million - Nov. 28, 2012 - AZ, MO

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts