FATAL SHOOTING

1 dead, 2 injured at high school football game shooting in Florida

As more than 4,000 people poured out of a Florida high school football stadium after a game, a man opened fire, leaving one dead and two injured.

By Eyewitness News
JACKSONVILLE, Florida (WABC) --
A high school football game ended in a triple shooting that left one dead and two injured.

Police said a man opened fire around 10:00 p.m. after a football game at Raines High School in Jacksonville ended.

The shooting took place outside the stadium on the sidewalk between the school and the stadium as the crowd was leaving. About 4,000 people were in attendance.



A young adult male died at the scene. Police said a teenage girl suffered a gunshot wound to her lower body, and a teenage boy suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body. Both teens were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police are not yet identifying the victims and cannot confirm if they are students or not.

Police are looking for a single black male shooter. Police are not releasing the names of victims nor determining whether or not they are students.

Investigators are looking into reports of fights and disturbances that happened during the game to see if it is related. An investigation is ongoing.

