1 person killed after gunfire erupts in Newark neighborhood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10404350" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Stacey Sager reports on the disturbing discovery in Wakefield.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was fatally shot in a Newark street Thursday night.The victim was shot on a residential block of Lehigh Avenue just after 8 p.m.Video showed several police units at the location, which was blocked off with yellow crime scene tape.Other people showed up injured at the hospital, and police are investigating their involvement in the incident.No arrests were immediately made.The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.----------