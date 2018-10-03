STABBING

1 stabbed in Midtown, Manhattan; Police search for suspect

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police said one person was stabbed at West 27th Street and Broadway in Midtown Wednesday.

The stabbing happened at 2:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating. The motive wasn't immediately clear.

No description of the suspect was given.

This is a developing news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingMidtownManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STABBING
Photo shows suspect wanted in F train subway stabbing
NYC murder suspect believed blacks should be 'exterminated'
PD: Man stabs co-worker, commits suicide at LI landfill
Suspect charged in 2014 stabbing death of woman jogging in CT
More stabbing
Top Stories
NWS confirms 3 tornadoes touched down across New York
Union: 20 correction officers hurt in brawl at NYC facility
Despite door alarm law, 6-year-old slips out of SI school
Calls for action after 17 trapped in Brooklyn subway elevator
14-year-old stops burglar from breaking into LI home
NY, NJ officials warn of possible measles exposure
Masked gunman randomly targeting victims in Chicago; 2 dead
14 FDNY, 3 residents hurt in East Village apartment fire
Show More
Toys 'R' Us cancels bankruptcy auction; plans brand revival
Presidential Alert: System test sent to phones nationwide
Woman put in chokehold, threatened with pliers in NYC robbery
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser, criticized by key GOP senators
CDC study: 1 in 3 US adults eats fast food each day
More News