MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --Police said one person was stabbed at West 27th Street and Broadway in Midtown Wednesday.
The stabbing happened at 2:45 p.m.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are investigating. The motive wasn't immediately clear.
No description of the suspect was given.
This is a developing news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.
