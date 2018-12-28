Friday marks the one year anniversary of a Bronx fire that killed 13 people, New York City's deadliest fire in 25 years.The NYPD's 48th Precinct will hold a vigil at 6 p.m. at 2363 Prospect Avenue in the Belmont section to remember the baby, toddler, child, two teenagers and eight adults who died when a fast-moving fire tore through a nearby five-story apartment on December 28, 2017.New York City officials said it appears a young child playing with a stove caused the fire. The child's mother escaped the apartment with her kids but left the front door open, which acted like a chimney and allowed the fire to quickly travel up the stairs.Among the victims were four family members and a soldier who died saving building residents. Emmanuel Mensah initially escaped the deadly fire but reentered the burning building at least three times to rescue others.The victims, whose ages range from 7 months to 63, were identified as:-- 7-month-old Amora Serenity Vidal-- 2-year-old Kylie Francis-- 7-year-old Kelesha "Kelly" Francis-- 19-year-old Shantay Young-- 17-year-old Hannah Donkor-- 27-year-old Holt Francis-- 28-year-old Emmanuel Mensah-- 37-year-old Karen Francis-- 48-year-old Gabriel Yaw Sarkookie-- 49-year-old Solomon Donkor-- 54-year-old Justice Opoku-- 58-year-old Maria Batiz- 63-year-old William Donkor----------