Friday marks 1-year anniversary of historic, deadly Bronx fire

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

By Eyewitness News
BELMONT, The Bronx (WABC) --
Friday marks the one year anniversary of a Bronx fire that killed 13 people, New York City's deadliest fire in 25 years.

The NYPD's 48th Precinct will hold a vigil at 6 p.m. at 2363 Prospect Avenue in the Belmont section to remember the baby, toddler, child, two teenagers and eight adults who died when a fast-moving fire tore through a nearby five-story apartment on December 28, 2017.

PHOTOS from the scene:


New York City officials said it appears a young child playing with a stove caused the fire. The child's mother escaped the apartment with her kids but left the front door open, which acted like a chimney and allowed the fire to quickly travel up the stairs.

Among the victims were four family members and a soldier who died saving building residents. Emmanuel Mensah initially escaped the deadly fire but reentered the burning building at least three times to rescue others.

PHOTOS: Bronx fatal fire victims

The victims, whose ages range from 7 months to 63, were identified as:
-- 7-month-old Amora Serenity Vidal
-- 2-year-old Kylie Francis
-- 7-year-old Kelesha "Kelly" Francis
-- 19-year-old Shantay Young
-- 17-year-old Hannah Donkor
-- 27-year-old Holt Francis
-- 28-year-old Emmanuel Mensah
-- 37-year-old Karen Francis
-- 48-year-old Gabriel Yaw Sarkookie
-- 49-year-old Solomon Donkor
-- 54-year-old Justice Opoku
-- 58-year-old Maria Batiz
- 63-year-old William Donkor

----------
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BELMONT BRONX DEADLY FIRE
