Tiempo: NY eviction ban ends, supporting those in need

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, New York's ban on evictions recently expired and thousands of low-income city residents are behind on their rent.

Many feared the end of the statewide moratorium would lead to mass evictions.

But the process of removing renters from their homes for non-payment will now go to the court system.

To break this down and what it means for renters at risk of losing their apartments, Joe Torres caught up with immigration attorney Chris Cubanelles for some legal insight on renters' rights.

Plus, Joe chats with the Latino organizers at the Hoodspitality Restaurant Group.

The group has led the charge in times of crisis and feeding those in need by providing hot meals.

Recently they banded with other community groups in the Bronx to raise and distribute relief funds for the Bronx high-rise fire survivors.

Joe talks to them about their mission and outreach.

