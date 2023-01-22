Up Close: The deadly Bronx fire, 1 year later

On this episode of Up Close, tips on how to protect you and your family from fire and how the FDNY is trying to spread the message with commissioner Laura Kavanagh.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One year ago this month, a horrific fire killed 17 people including 8 children at a large apartment complex in the Bronx.

It was a perfect storm of fire safety mistakes. A perfect storm of deadly consequences.

A malfunctioning space heater. The door was left open where the fire started as the residents escaped. Other residents in the floors above, rather than staying in their apartments, rushed out and ran into flames and smoke that killed them.

Plus, an estimated 1,400 businesses are selling marijuana in the state of New York, but only one of them has a license to sell recreational marijuana. A second coming this week. Now a push to crack down on those businesses. But it begs the question - what's taking so long to give out licenses?

We ask a top official from the New York Office of Cannabis Management.

