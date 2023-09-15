7 On Your Side's 100 days until Christmas early shopping and travel tips

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Believe it or not, Saturday, September 16 marks 100 days until Christmas.
That day is even a holiday on its own in some countries.
You can start shopping for the holidays by using comparison shopping apps or browser extensions.
Some more early holiday shopping tips:
- Spread out your purchases
- Find free money
- Use a cash-back credit card that pays you back
- Use unused gift cards
- Sell old technology
- Upload receipts to sites like Rakuten or Fetch
Know when to shop:
- October 15 is the toy sweet spot
-Black Friday is on November 24
Make yourself a Christmas prenup:
- Set spending limits
- Secret Santa
- Go for a night out or a trip instead of a gift
Don't forget to think about your holiday travel which is now at its lowest level since December 2006.
It's shoulder season, that time between peak and off-peak travel periods.
There is low demand and high supply.
You could even buy a ticket now and give it as a holiday gift for travel in January.
Domestic travel dropped about $87 on average, that's almost a 30% drop from summer's high prices.
But it gets even brighter on the international scene.
You'll save between $100 to over $400 per ticket.
If you want to travel for the holidays, between Thanksgiving and Christmas you are in a sweet spot window until October 15.
Three cheap ticket tips:
- Avoid a Saturday stay
- Travel midweek
- Avoid fare bucket dump: break up group
Taking off to Europe was costing over a thousand, now it's 30% off!
Fly across the pond from all three New York City airports to London for $600 and change.
ALSO READ | Tips to avoid most common cell phone financial scams
----------
SHARE YOUR STORY
Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!
Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.