7 On Your Side's 100 days until Christmas early shopping and travel tips

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Believe it or not, Saturday, September 16 marks 100 days until Christmas.

That day is even a holiday on its own in some countries.

You can start shopping for the holidays by using comparison shopping apps or browser extensions.

Some more early holiday shopping tips:

- Spread out your purchases

- Find free money

- Use a cash-back credit card that pays you back

- Use unused gift cards

- Sell old technology

- Upload receipts to sites like Rakuten or Fetch

Know when to shop:

- October 15 is the toy sweet spot

-Black Friday is on November 24

Make yourself a Christmas prenup:

- Set spending limits

- Secret Santa

- Go for a night out or a trip instead of a gift

Don't forget to think about your holiday travel which is now at its lowest level since December 2006.

It's shoulder season, that time between peak and off-peak travel periods.

There is low demand and high supply.

You could even buy a ticket now and give it as a holiday gift for travel in January.

Domestic travel dropped about $87 on average, that's almost a 30% drop from summer's high prices.

But it gets even brighter on the international scene.

You'll save between $100 to over $400 per ticket.

If you want to travel for the holidays, between Thanksgiving and Christmas you are in a sweet spot window until October 15.

Three cheap ticket tips:

- Avoid a Saturday stay

- Travel midweek

- Avoid fare bucket dump: break up group

Taking off to Europe was costing over a thousand, now it's 30% off!

Fly across the pond from all three New York City airports to London for $600 and change.

