Drunken driving crashes increase during '100 Deadliest Days'

The parents of Boy Scout Andrew McMorris took part in a press conference Wednesday on Long Island to raise awareness.
McMorris was killed nearly three years ago when he was hit by a drunken driver in Manorville.
His mother said initially she hoped their own loss would deter other drunken drivers, but to her dismay, the deaths have continued.
"Each headline we read, every story we hear, every parent's eyes that we look into knowing that there's no amount of comfort that I can give them because this grief and horrific nature stays with a parent forever," said Alisa McMorris.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving say they have been 12 drunken driving deaths on Long Island this month.
