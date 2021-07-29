Drunken driving crashes increase during '100 Deadliest Days'

EMBED <>More Videos

Drunken driving crashes increase during '100 Deadliest Days'

GREENLAWN, Long Island (WABC) -- A rash of drunken driving crashes is prompting a reminder that the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the 100 Deadliest Days on the road.

The parents of Boy Scout Andrew McMorris took part in a press conference Wednesday on Long Island to raise awareness.

McMorris was killed nearly three years ago when he was hit by a drunken driver in Manorville.

His mother said initially she hoped their own loss would deter other drunken drivers, but to her dismay, the deaths have continued.

"Each headline we read, every story we hear, every parent's eyes that we look into knowing that there's no amount of comfort that I can give them because this grief and horrific nature stays with a parent forever," said Alisa McMorris.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving say they have been 12 drunken driving deaths on Long Island this month.

ALSO READ | Man survives transformer explosion on Queens sidewalk
EMBED More News Videos

Shocking video captured the moment that a transformer exploded underneath a man as he was walking in Queens.





----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
greenlawnsuffolk countydrunk driving deathdrunk drivingtraffictraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mom dies after fall down subway stairs during attempted robbery
NY adds hospital mandate, Cuomo wants 'everyone back in the office'
Man arrested, 25 dogs rescued from NYC home
AccuWeather Alert: Powerful PM storms
Unpaid debt forgiven for at least 50,000 CUNY students
Biles' decision to put mental health first inspires local athletes
NYC restaurant unveils world's most expensive french fries
Show More
Bob Odenkirk in stable condition after collapse on set
Long Island town closes beaches after sharks spotted
Yankees set to acquire Gallo from Texas Rangers, sources tell ESPN
Texas deputy AG apologizes to Biles, calls her 'true patriot'
Infrastructure agreement, Jan. 6 hearing fallout, Pelosi's insult
More TOP STORIES News