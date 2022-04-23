108-year-old woman celebrates milestone birthday with drive-by parade

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11776848" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say David Bonola had an on-and-off relationship with the victim, 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal. Naveen Dhaliwal has more.

NEW CITY, New York (WABC) -- There was quite a turnout for Rita McCullough's 108th birthday celebration.McCullough's milestone birthday celebration was marked with a drive-by parade in New City Friday afternoon.Police officers and firefighters blared the sirens on their vehicles as they passed her house on Woodside drive.McCullough says seeing everyone was truly wonderful.She was given balloons and flowers.The Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh also presented her with a gift bag and certificate.The gift included a cup which Walsh said she should use to continue to drink from the fountain of youth.----------