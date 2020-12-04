12 arrested, 10 cars seized during crackdown on Long Island street racing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8417071" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ice-T says his father-in-law was a serious "no masker" until he ended up in the hospital with COVID-19.

YAPHANK, Long Island (WABC) -- A dozen drivers were arrested and 10 cars seized during a crackdown on illegal street racing in Suffolk County, authorities announced Friday.County Executive Steve Bellone and Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart announced the arrests, part of an undercover operation to halt "Fast & Furious"-type racing.The suspects were tied to nine street races in East Farmingdale and Deer Park in November.Bellone said the drivers took advantage of empty streets caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and more than 50 summonses have been issued during last few months in the police crackdown.He said the seized vehicles had been modified to increase speed, which Hart said was well in excess of 100 mph during the races.The investigation is continuing into who participated in these events, but those charged include:--Kevin James, 21, of Islip, was arrested on November 10 for drag racing in a 2017 Honda Civic on East Industry Court in Deer Park at approximately 10:35 p.m. He was charged with Illegal Speed Contest, Reckless Driving, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Vehicle 3rd Degree and was issued multiple traffic violations.--Anthony Rodriguez, 19, of Central Islip, was arrested on November 10 for drag racing in a 2020 Honda Civic on East Industry Court in Deer Park at approximately 10:35 p.m. He was charged with Illegal Speed Contest, Reckless Driving and was issued multiple traffic violations.--Zain Javaid, 23, of Farmingdale, was arrested on November 15 for drag racing in a 2013 Audi AS4 on Allen Boulevard in East Farmingdale at approximately 2:40 p.m. He was charged with Illegal Speed Contest, Reckless Driving and was issued multiple traffic violations.--Nicholas Welker, 19, of Ronkonkoma, was arrested on November 16 for drag racing in a 2019 Dodge Charger on Allen Boulevard in East Farmingdale on November 15 at approximately 2:30 p.m. He was charged with Illegal Speed Contest and Reckless Driving.--Matthew Girimonti, 22 of Bethpage, was arrested on November 16 for drag racing in a 2019 Ford Mustang on Allen Boulevard in East Farmingdale on November 15 at approximately 2:15 p.m. He was charged with Illegal Speed Contest and Reckless Driving.--Nathan Schaffert 28, of Huntington, was arrested on November 18 for drag racing in a 2012 Ford Mustang on Allen Boulevard in East Farmingdale on November 15 at approximately 2:45 p.m. He was charged with Illegal Speed Contest and Reckless Driving.--Frank Gutman 27, of Kings Park, was arrested on November 23 for drag racing on Allen Boulevard in East Farmingdale at three separate times on November 15. He was charged with three counts of Illegal Speed Contest and three counts of Reckless Driving. Police are attempting to locate Gutman's 2020 Chevrolet Camaro with New York license plate KEN 9374.--Joseph Raimondi, 22, of Middle Island, was arrested on November 23 for drag racing in 1991 Mercedes Benz 500 on Allen Boulevard in East Farmingdale on November 15 at approximately 2:30 p.m. He was charged with Illegal Speed Contest and Reckless Driving.--Deybi Zelaya-Campos, 20, of Central Islip, was arrested on November 25 for drag racing in a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse on Allen Boulevard in East Farmingdale on two separate occasions on November 15. He was charged with two counts of Illegal Speed Contest and two counts of Reckless Driving.--Henry Portillo-Perez 22, of Roosevelt, was arrested on November 30 for drag racing in a 2012 Nissan 370Z on Allen Boulevard in East Farmingdale on two separate occasions on November 15. He was charged with two counts of Illegal Speed Contest and two counts of Reckless Driving.--Peter Bueno 29, of Brentwood, was arrested on December 1 for drag racing on Allen Boulevard in East Farmingdale on two occasions on November 15. He was charged with two counts of Illegal Speed Contest and two counts of Reckless Driving. Police are attempting to locate Bueno's 2008 BMW 335I with New York license plate JJD 4951.--Joel Cineas 20, of East Islip, was arrested December 1 for drag racing in a 2020 Toyota Supra on Allen Boulevard in East Farmingdale on November 15 at approximately 2 p.m. He was charged with Illegal Speed Contest and Reckless Driving.----------