14-year-old boy shot multiple times in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for two suspects after a 14-year-old was shot multiple times in Queens.
The shooting was reported Monday afternoon shortly after 5 p.m. at 166th and Marsden streets.
Police say the teenager was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The shooting comes one day after 10 people were killed and dozens were injured over the course of one day.
Few other details were released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
