Innocent 14-year-old girl hit in neck, 2 others injured in drivey-by shooting in Queens

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (WABC) -- Three teenagers were shot, including an innocent 14-year-old girl, in a drive-by shooting in Queens.Two cars pulled up next to a group of 10-12 teens who were walking down the sidewalk near 64-50 188th Street in Fresh Meadows shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday.That's when a gunman exited his vehicle, exchanged words with two of the teens, and fired several shots into the group before getting back into in the vehicle and driving off."All of a sudden I hear gunshots, and I'm like I know those are gunshots, those are not fireworks," a witness named Vincent said. "I told my son get inside.""I was inside just working, and I heard rapid fire ... just quick shots and then it was quiet and then a lot of sirens," one witness said.The 14-year-old girl was hit along with two 18-year-old men.The girl was shot in the neck and taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in critical, but stable condition.The two men were both struck in the leg and taken to Booth Memorial in stable condition.When the gunfire stopped, Vincent ran outside."I happen to see a lady, outside our car, hysterical and crying saying, 'They just shot a girl,'" Vincent said. "I look, it's the group of kids from Fresh Meadows, one of the girls got shot in the neck. To see a 14-year-old girl hurt like that, I have a daughter that's 5 and a son who's 12, it's just really sad."There's no description of the car or gunman at this time.So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.