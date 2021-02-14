150+ firefighters battle blaze at Queens dollar store

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- More 150 firefighters are working to put out a fire in Queens Sunday morning.Officials say the three-alarm fire started on the ground floor and cellar of a one-story commercial building on Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica around 7:30 a.m.The fire extended to a fourth alarm around 8:10 a.m.Citizen App video from the scene showed thick black smoke.No injuries have been reported at this time.