150+ firefighters battle blaze at Queens dollar store

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- More 150 firefighters are working to put out a fire in Queens Sunday morning.
Officials say the three-alarm fire started on the ground floor and cellar of a one-story commercial building on Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica around 7:30 a.m.
The fire extended to a fourth alarm around 8:10 a.m.
Citizen App video from the scene showed thick black smoke.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
