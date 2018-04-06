2 arrested in large-scale jewelry heist in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) --Two men accused of pulling off a million dollar jewelry heist in Westchester County are now under arrest.
The suspects, 55-year-old Kevin Lyde and 55-year-old Kevin Young, both of Brooklyn, are facing a string of charges after being taken into custody Thursday during raids.
Police say they burglarized the New Rochelle Coin, Stamp and Jewelers on February 2. Investigators believe they accessed the jewelry store through the roof by cutting a hole in it.
The men are also believed to have pulled off other burglaries in the area.
They are charged with first-degree grand larceny and third-degree burglary.
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts