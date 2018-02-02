JEWELRY THEFT

Burglars cut through roof in large-scale jewelry heist in New Rochelle

Marcus Solis has more on the elaborate jewelry heist in New Rochelle.

Eyewitness News
NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) --
Burglars involved in a large-scale heist at a Westchester County jewelry store are believed to have gotten away with significant goods, police said.

The break-in happened overnight at New Rochelle Coin, Stamp & Jewelers on Division Street.

The owner realized what had happened when he opened the store Friday morning and the place was ransacked.

Investigators believe the burglar or burglars got into the store through the roof -- there's a hole that was cut into it for the purpose of the heist.

The value of the goods stolen is large, but no exact monetary value has been put on it.

Police are at the scene and are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Rochelle Police Department's Property Theft Unit at 914-654-2275.

