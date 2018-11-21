A train bound for New York's Penn Station experienced a mechanical issue when two of the cars separated near Albany Wednesday night, Amtrak said.The incident happened around 7:22 p.m. on board Amtrak Train 68, the Adirondack traveling from Montreal.There were no reported injuries to the 287 passengers or crew.Passengers were stranded for two hours after the cars separated.Amtrak said a recovery engine was dispatched to transfer passengers from the disabled train.The cause of the car separation is under investigation.----------