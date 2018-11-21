ALBANY, New York (WABC) --A train bound for New York's Penn Station experienced a mechanical issue when two of the cars separated near Albany Wednesday night, Amtrak said.
The incident happened around 7:22 p.m. on board Amtrak Train 68, the Adirondack traveling from Montreal.
There were no reported injuries to the 287 passengers or crew.
Passengers were stranded for two hours after the cars separated.
Amtrak said a recovery engine was dispatched to transfer passengers from the disabled train.
The cause of the car separation is under investigation.
