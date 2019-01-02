2 firefighters hospitalized after battling 3-alarm fire in multi-family home in New Jersey

Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Two firefighters were hospitalized after battling a three-alarm fire inside a multi-family home in New Jersey Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out inside the rear apartment of a home on Garfield Avenue in Jersey City around 9 a.m. and quickly spread from the first floor throughout the home.

Smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the building.

Two firefighters were hospitalized, mostly for exhaustion, and are expected to survive.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop tweeted about the incident.

Five families have been displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

