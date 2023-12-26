What were NYC's top baby names last year?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Among the 99,459 born in New York City last year, the most popular baby names happen to be quite familiar.

As announced by the Health Department, the names Emma and Liam have once again taken the crowns for most popular baby names in 2022.

Liam has been ranked number one for boys since 2016, while Emma has led the list for girls since 2017.

The Health Department's birth certificate records showed that 739 Liams and 388 Emmas were born in NYC in 2022.

"What makes our city special are the New Yorkers - big and small - who call the five boroughs home," said Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan. "So welcome Emma, Liam, Mia, Noah and all the other newborns to New York. Our city and world are better for your presence in the new year and beyond."

The runners up for girls, in order, were: Mia, Olivia, Sophia, Leah, Ava, Esther, Isabella, Luna and Amelia.

The runners up for boys, in order, were: Noah, Ethan, Lucas, David, Jacob, Aiden, Joseph, Daniel, and Alexander.

