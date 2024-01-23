Oscars 2024: How to watch the 10 best picture nominees

Learn how to watch them before the Oscars take place on Sunday, March 10, airing live on ABC.
Now that the 2024 Oscar nominations have been announced, the clock is ticking for movie fans to catch up on all the nominees before the ceremony.
The 10 films nominated for best picture are a good place to start, since they're competing for the top prize.
Below you'll find out more about the movies and how to watch them.
The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST on Sunday, March 10 on ABC.
From MGM: "'American Fiction' is Cord Jefferson's hilarious directorial debut, which confronts our culture's obsession with reducing people to outrageous stereotypes. Jeffrey Wright stars as Monk, a frustrated novelist who's fed up with the establishment profiting from 'Black' entertainment that relies on tired and offensive tropes. To prove his point, Monk uses a pen name to write an outlandish 'Black' book of his own, a book that propels him to the heart of hypocrisy and the madness he claims to disdain."
How to watch: Currently playing in theaters and available to preorder VOD on streaming platforms like Amazon's Prime Video and Apple TV.
From Neon: "For the past year, Sandra, her husband Samuel, and their 11-year-old son Daniel have lived a secluded life in a remote town in the French Alps. When Samuel is found dead in the snow below their chalet, the police question whether he was murdered or committed suicide. Samuel's suspicious death is presumed murder, and Sandra becomes the main suspect. What follows is not just an investigation into the circumstances of Samuel's death but an unsettling psychological journey into the depths of Sandra and Samuel's conflicted relationship."
How to watch: Available to rent or buy VOD on streaming platforms like Amazon's Prime Video and Apple TV.
From Warner Bros. Pictures: "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken."
How to watch: Streaming exclusively on Max and available to rent or buy VOD on streaming platforms like Amazon's Prime Video and Apple TV.
From Focus Features: "From acclaimed director Alexander Payne, 'The Holdovers' follows a curmudgeonly instructor (Paul Giamatti) at a New England prep school who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go. Eventually he forms an unlikely bond with one of them -- a damaged, brainy troublemaker (newcomer Dominic Sessa) -- and with the school's head cook, who has just lost a son in Vietnam (Da'Vine Joy Randolph)."
How to watch: Streaming exclusively on Peacock and available to buy VOD on streaming platforms like Amazon's Prime Video and Apple TV.
From Apple TV: "At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal.
How to watch: Streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ and available to buy VOD on streaming platforms like Amazon's Prime Video.
From Netflix: "From Director Bradley Cooper, 'Maestro' is the towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between cultural icon Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, 'Maestro,' at its core, is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love."
How to watch: Streaming exclusively on Netflix.
From Universal Pictures: "Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, 'Oppenheimer' is an IMAX-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it."
How to watch:: Viewers in the U.S. can watch the movie on Peacock starting Feb. 16. It's also available to rent or buy VOD on streaming platforms like Amazon's Prime Video and Apple TV.
From A24: "Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. Two decades later, they are reunited in New York for one fateful week as they confront notions of destiny, love, and the choices that make a life, in this heartrending modern romance."
How to watch: Available to rent or buy VOD on streaming platforms like Amazon's Prime Video and Apple TV.
From Searchlight Pictures: "From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation."
How to watch: Currently playing in theaters.
From A24: "The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Hss, and his wife Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp."
How to watch: Currently playing in theaters.
