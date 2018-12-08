22-year-old man found dead in Google's New York offices

A 22-year-old man was found dead in Google's New York offices Friday.Police said Scott Krulcik, of Manhattan, was found unconscious and unresponsive on the sixth floor of 111 8th Avenue, the building Google rents for its New York offices. He was pronounced dead on the scene.There were no obvious signs of trauma. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, and the investigation remains ongoing.According to LinkedIn, Krulcik worked as a software engineer for Google since August.----------