Three workers were injured after falling off scaffolding in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.The workers fell one story from the scaffolding on Driggs Avenue near South 4th Street just after 8:30 a.m.Video from Citizen App shows emergency responders on the scene and a victim being carried away on a stretcher.The workers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.The scaffold was not damaged. The city's Department of Buildings will assess the stability of the scaffold.----------