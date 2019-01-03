WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --Three workers were injured after falling off scaffolding in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
The workers fell one story from the scaffolding on Driggs Avenue near South 4th Street just after 8:30 a.m.
Video from Citizen App shows emergency responders on the scene and a victim being carried away on a stretcher.
The workers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The scaffold was not damaged. The city's Department of Buildings will assess the stability of the scaffold.
