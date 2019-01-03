SCAFFOLDING

3 workers injured falling off sidewalk shed in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Three workers were injured after falling off scaffolding in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

By Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Three construction workers were injured after falling off a sidewalk shed in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

It happened on Driggs Avenue near South 4th Street just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The city's Department of Buildings said the workers fell one story when the parapet wall of the sidewalk shed gave way while they were working to erect a suspended scaffold.

Video from Citizen App shows emergency responders on the scene and a victim being carried away on a stretcher.

The workers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The DOB has issued a partial Stop Work Order along with two violations to the contractor: One for failure to safeguard, and the other because the sidewalk shed was not constructed according to code specifications.

The scaffold was not damaged.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scaffoldingfallWilliamsburgBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCAFFOLDING
Worker rescued after partial scaffolding collapse in Midtown
Window washers rescued from scaffolding at United Nations
Exclusive: Model crushed in shed collapse tells harrowing tale
Scaffolding falls off truck and scatters on Cross Bronx
More scaffolding
Top Stories
Parents speak out after boy dies from smell of cooking fish
Cuomo: Planned L train shutdown will not happen
Chase suspect runs over person during hourslong pursuit
LI mom accused of trying to kill husband with antifreeze
Decomposed human body found in Bronx park
Suspect arrested in NYC caught-on-camera bagel rampage
Blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns
Teen returns from cruise with mystery illness
Show More
Video: Man sucker punched, robbed by 4 suspects on street
Cashier donates kidney to regular customer's wife
Video: 3 hurt when car slams into furniture store in Queens
NYPD ID's suspect with distinctive tattoos wanted in rape
Woman charged in butt injection death served 2 prison terms
More News