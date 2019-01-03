Three construction workers were injured after falling off a sidewalk shed in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.It happened on Driggs Avenue near South 4th Street just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday.The city's Department of Buildings said the workers fell one story when the parapet wall of the sidewalk shed gave way while they were working to erect a suspended scaffold.Video from Citizen App shows emergency responders on the scene and a victim being carried away on a stretcher.The workers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.The DOB has issued a partial Stop Work Order along with two violations to the contractor: One for failure to safeguard, and the other because the sidewalk shed was not constructed according to code specifications.The scaffold was not damaged.----------