4 firefighters injured, neighborhood tavern destroyed in Greenwich Village fire

4 firefighters injured in Greenwich Village apartment fire

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- At least four firefighters were injured and a neighborhood favorite was destroyed during a 3-alarm fire at an apartment building in Manhattan.

The fire was reported at 142 Bleecker Street just before 6 p.m.



GMT Tavern, located on the corner of Bleecker and LaGuardia Place, was ruined in the blaze. Neighbors say the popular watering hole shut down during the pandemic and only reopened one month ago.

"It's heartbreaking, to see all your work, everything you worked for this year, you re-open and it's down to ashes," customer Diana Defosse said.

FDNY officials said the fire may have started in the restaurant, but the cause is under investigation.



Firefighters arrived within three minutes but the smoke was already intense and the flames were inside the ducts.

Fortunately, residents on the upper floors were able to evacuate the building without injuries.

Officials said four firefighters were injured, and three of those injuries were considered minor.

One firefighter's injuries were said to be more serious, but not life-threatening.

Smoke could be seen pouring out of the building from miles away.



