4 firefighters injured, neighborhood tavern destroyed in Greenwich Village fire

The fire was reported at 142 Bleecker Street just before 6 p.m.
FDNY members are operating on scene of a 3-alarm fire at 142 Bleecker Street in Manhattan. (Photo Credit: FDNY Response Videos) pic.twitter.com/uykw74qy0u— FDNY (@FDNY) April 19, 2021
GMT Tavern, located on the corner of Bleecker and LaGuardia Place, was ruined in the blaze. Neighbors say the popular watering hole shut down during the pandemic and only reopened one month ago.
"It's heartbreaking, to see all your work, everything you worked for this year, you re-open and it's down to ashes," customer Diana Defosse said.
FDNY officials said the fire may have started in the restaurant, but the cause is under investigation.
Firefighters arrived within three minutes but the smoke was already intense and the flames were inside the ducts.
Fortunately, residents on the upper floors were able to evacuate the building without injuries.
Officials said four firefighters were injured, and three of those injuries were considered minor.
One firefighter's injuries were said to be more serious, but not life-threatening.
Smoke could be seen pouring out of the building from miles away.
2-alarm fire in Greenwich Village @abc7ny pic.twitter.com/eBwjISfg5H— Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldbergABC7) April 19, 2021
