4 hurt, 2 critically in Woodside, Queens house fire

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Four people were injured, two critically, in a house fire in the Woodside section of Queens. And four firefighters sustained minor injuries.

The four were pulled from the house on 35th Avenue when fire broke out at 12:45 a.m. Friday.



Two unidentified residents were taken to the burn unit at New York Presbyterian Hospital / Cornell Medical Center in critical condition.

Two others - a 25 year old and a 10 year old - are stable at Elmhurst General Hospital.

Four firefighters also sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
Related topics:
new york cityqueenswoodsidefdnyhouse fire
