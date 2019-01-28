Four people were injured Monday when a car slammed into a nail salon in Nassau County.The accident happened at about 2:15 p.m. on Post Avenue in Westbury.The driver was apparently making an illegal U-turn in the middle of Post Avenue, was struck from behind by another car and was pushed headlong into the storefront.There were employees and customers inside at the time, but fortunately all of those hurt, including the driver, suffered minor injuries.The car knocked over chairs and equipment, and firefighters made their way through broken glass trying to get to the victims.The village building inspector said there is no structural damage to the building.----------