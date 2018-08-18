4 shot, 2 stabbed on Bronx sidewalk; 3 in custody

By Eyewitness News
ALLERTON, The Bronx (WABC) --
Six people were injured, one critically, after four were shot and two were stabbed in the Bronx early Saturday morning, and three suspects were taken in custody.

It happened around 4:23 a.m. near 2700 Radcliff Avenue in the Allerton section.

Police said a group of people were at an event when a fight started and spilled out onto the sidewalk. That's when people inside a passing car shot four people on the sidewalk.

One victim, a 24-year-old woman, was shot in the head. She was transported to Jacobi Medical Center where she's listed in critical condition.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg, a 23-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 27-year-old was shot in the arm and leg. All three were hospitalized and listed in stable.

During the incident, a 25-year-old man was stabbed in the head, and a 21-year-old man was stabbed in the back. Both were hospitalized and listed as stable.

