Six people were injured, one critically, after four were shot and two were stabbed in the Bronx early Saturday morning, and three suspects were taken in custody.It happened around 4:23 a.m. near 2700 Radcliff Avenue in the Allerton section.Police said a group of people were at an event when a fight started and spilled out onto the sidewalk. That's when people inside a passing car shot four people on the sidewalk.One victim, a 24-year-old woman, was shot in the head. She was transported to Jacobi Medical Center where she's listed in critical condition.A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg, a 23-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 27-year-old was shot in the arm and leg. All three were hospitalized and listed in stable.During the incident, a 25-year-old man was stabbed in the head, and a 21-year-old man was stabbed in the back. Both were hospitalized and listed as stable.----------