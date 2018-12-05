5 suspects wanted in violent Times Square subway station robbery

Police say the victim was pinned to a staircase and punched repeatedly.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for five men wanted for a violent robbery in the Times Square subway station.

Officers say the men surrounded a 36-year-old man, before one of them punched the victim in the face.

It happened last week at West 42 Street and Broadway.

When the victim tried to escape, detectives say he was pinned to a staircase, and punched repeatedly.

One suspect took out a knife.

The group stole $700 from the victim as well as his credit cards.

