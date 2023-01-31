Shots fired during robbery at 7-Eleven in Manhattan, 2 men on the run

Shots were fired during the robbery of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Kips Bay, Manhattan.

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for two gunmen involved in a robbery at the 7-Eleven in Kips Bay, Manhattan.

It happened at the convenience store on 3rd Avenue between 28th and 29th streets just after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

One store worker was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. Fortunately, he was not hit by gunfire.

Police say the two robbers stole an unknown amount of money.

They ran away from the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made.

ALSO READ | Bronx family recalls terrifying moments bullet blasted through ceiling

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.