7 On Your Side

7 On Your Side shows how to score the best Cyber Monday deals

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- We broke a record on Black Friday, spending $9 billion shopping online. That's up 22 percent from last year. So what does that mean today for Cyber Monday?

Well, there are still plenty of deals out there if you know how and when to find them!

Retailers like Old Navy, Eddie Bauer, Gap and Express are offering 50 percent off when you shop online. Many offer free shipping.

And Banana Republic is offering an insane 75 percent off Sunday through Tuesday.

RELATED: 7 On Your Side warns of holiday 'Shipageddon' due to pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Nina Pineda has more on how to ship your holiday gifts with 7 On Your Side.



Bed Bath and Beyond has something called My Funds Rewards.

On Cyber Monday if you make a purchase of $300 or more you get a Bed Bath and Beyond gift card for 100 bucks.

So if you buy a hot item like a Dyson air purifier, normally that could break the bank at 500 bucks.

It's already on sale for $374, but with the gift card your total savings add up to $225 dollars.

Big screen TV deals are coming into focus as well.

Best Buy has a 50-inch 4K Smart Android TV, normally $349.99, that is down to $229.99, a savings of $120.

And how about a free cup of Joe?

On Monday Starbucks is giving a voucher for a free drink to rewards members who use the app to order ahead.

And here are two more tips:

Go to the website of your favorite brand. Sometimes when you sign up for the newsletter they will generate a promo code for up to 15 percent off your first purchase.

And this is a great hack: if you're browsing an item, put it in your cart but don't click "buy."

Marketers will sense your hesitation, and you might get a promo code sent right to your inbox.

7 on your Side helps you not get scammed this holiday season
EMBED More News Videos

Nina Pineda has the red flags you need to watch for as holiday sales shift online during the pandemic



----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Email 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697 or fill out the form below.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingcoronaviruscyber mondaychristmas7 on your sideonline shoppingcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
7 On Your Side warns of holiday 'Shipageddon'
Black Friday best bets and what not to buy
7 Black Friday savings tech tools
Online romance scams, one of the hottest in the age of COVID
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots
Uber passenger critical after car hit by speeding Dodge Charger
NYC to reopen schools with new COVID testing plan
Bar that declared itself 'autonomous zone' skirting shutdown by not charging customers
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain & strong winds
Tickets to be required to see Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
NJ high school teachers allegedly post anti-gay comments on Zoom; investigation underway
Show More
COVID Live Updates: US bracing for post-Thanksgiving hospitalization surge
Woman found dead inside her Bronx apartment; son a person of interest
Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team
United has started shipping COVID-19 vaccine: Source
Be Kind: How you can help a servicemember fly home
More TOP STORIES News