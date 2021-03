'Problematic' homeless hotels costing NYC taxpayers millions

EMBED >More News Videos Deputies say organizers did not have a liquor license and were selling alcohol to minors.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Taxpayers are paying up to $1 million dollars a night to house the homeless in New York City since the pandemic started and, as of now, there's no end in sight. This according to city contracts obtained by 7 On Your Side Investigates.When the pandemic started, the city moved more than 12,000 homeless people out of crowded shelters and into more than 60 hotels to keep them safe and socially distanced. However, concerned neighbors say while the city fixed one problem, it created another.From the Upper West Side, to Midtown to downtown, neighbors have reported a variety of issues near temporary homeless hotels - from fights taking place outside, indecent exposure to drug use."It's out of control and wild, people need help here," said neighbor Joe Restuccia, "we have photos of people exposing themselves, running around on the streets naked.""People just don't feel safe," said Travis Rogers who lives near one of the hotels in Hells Kitchen.Even though vaccines are widely available now to vulnerable populations, city leaders say they have no timeline as to when or if there will be mobile outreach to those living temporarily in hotels and when they'll be moved back to shelters.Meanwhile, it's costing the city much more than they originally expected for hotels, up to $1 million a night. Some neighbors believe there's something missing - permanent help and social services to help men and women get back on their feet."We're told we're not being compassionate, we are being compassionate these buildings are not being well run by the social service operators, that's the major problem here," said Restuccia. "People don't prosper if you're just locked away in a room and everything is all separate you have to be engaged and involved in social services and everything else," he said."I just want a plan from our leaders," said Rogers, "I haven't' heard anyone make a tough decision and I haven't heard anyone devise a reasonable plan."In a long statement the city's Department of Social Services said they don't know when they'll be moving people back to shelters, but that they're providing hotels extra security and making safe decisions based on data and science.The statement reads,During a press conference Thursday morning, the Mayor said he should have a better idea of when they'll be relocated back to shelters in the next two months."The goal is to leave the hotels, go back to the traditional shelters and I think we'll have a much better picture of that in the next month or two," said New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio.----------Dan Krauth and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397) or fill out the form BELOW. You can also contactdirectly:Email your questions, issues, or story ideas toFacebook: DanKrauthReports Twitter: @ DanKrauthABC7 Instagram: @DanKrauth