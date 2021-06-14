7 On Your Side

Tips to avoid short-term summer rental scams: 7 On Your Side

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Tips to avoid short-term rental scams from 7 On Your Side

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Short-term rentals are up more than 66% this year over last.

They are spurred by the warmer weather and the post-pandemic urge to get out and vacation.

As demand outpaces supply, it's a perfect storm for scammers.

You may be like a lot of us, looking for that last-minute rental.

You want a great location, steps from the sand and shore, with plenty of bedrooms, and a price that's right. But, pump the brakes before you pay.

But there it was in living color, Louise Chelluk's lake-front home hijacked and put up for rent by some stranger on Craigslist.

The unsuspecting renter was nearly scammed out of $2,000.

This isn't new, law enforcement as far away as Colorado and close as Connecticut are issuing warnings for short-term rentals scams.

This fraud starts with a fake listing, usually on social media with pictures taken off the web and used in a phony listing.



Scammers even send out fake leases that look legit.

Other tip-offs include scammers messaging you privately, requesting deposits of hundreds or even thousands be sent by wire or Venmo or Zelle.

Some big takeaways:

Before paying anything, check first with a licensed real estate broker, and see if the listing is legit.

Insist on an in-person tour of the listing inside and out. If possible, meet the owner at the property.

Remember, this scam's biggest bait is a too good to be true price.

ALSO READ: Delivery sends heavy truck tires rolling downstairs, causing hundreds in damage
EMBED More News Videos

It gave new meaning to a FedEx 'drop off' after a deliveryman sent a shipment of two heavy truck tires rolling down steep stairs, causing hundreds in damage. Then, the homeowner di



----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Email 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697 or fill out the form below.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estaterental property7 on your siderental scamssummer rental
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Cybersecurity tips from a reformed hacker
Staten Island seniors fight big bill after contractor estimate dispute
More victims of Bank of America, Zelle scams come forward
After Ida: Simple steps to hire the best contractor
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News