7 On Your Side: What to know if you're traveling abroad this summer

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Last-minute travel bookings are peaking right now.

Search traffic for travel to Europe is especially high, as cities are opening back up and cruises are sailing for cheap.

7 On Your Side has what you need to know before you pack your bags and go!

All travelers to Europe need to provide one, or in some cases two, of the following:

*Proof of vaccination
*Proof of a negative COVID test taken within three days of arrival
*A doctor's note of recovery from recent Coronavirus diagnosis

"It was remarkably simple, considering how unattainable European travel has been," said Scott Keyes, Founder of Scott's Cheap Flights. "All we did was show our little white vaccination card."

For kids, the rules vary country to country.

The good news is 75% of vaccinated Americans say they are not quite comfortable traveling abroad yet. That means two things: cheaper flights and smaller crowds.

The team at Scott's Cheap Flights found flights to Lisbon, Barcelona, Rome, Paris and Dublin for around $250 round trip.

Keep in mind when you return to the U.S., you will need to show a negative test taken within three days of your return flight.



Airlines will assist you in finding multiple locations to be tested.

Alternatively, you can bring a rapid antigen test with you and take it via telemedicine, witnessed by a doctor, nurse or administrator.

"You can actually just perform the rapid yourself," said Keyes. "You'll show them results as you're doing it, and they can basically send you a form saying they watched you and the results were negative and that is sufficient to get back to the U.S."

You will also want to check - and keep checking - the latest CDC guidelines and the State Department website for updates.

