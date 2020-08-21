39 windows smashed on 7 train could limit train service: MTA source

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Another incident of vandalism on a New York City subway train Wednesday may force the MTA to pull a major train line.

On Wednesday night, 39 windows were smashed on a 7 line train at the Vernon Boulevard and Jackson Avenue station in Queens.

This becomes yet another incident added to a three-month subway vandalism spree that has resulted in dozens of damaged cars.

Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a three-month subway vandalism spree.


If this continues, the MTA says they may be forced to pull 7 line trains and limit service.

MTA sources say the supply of glass for the train line is very tight.

No service has been impacted yet, but there is a potential that could change if vandalism continues at the current pace.

The NYPD says they are still looking for a suspect who is wanted for 63 different incidents of subway vandalism.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

