71-year-old man randomly punched in face on Bronx sidewalk

It happened in the Soundview section on February 28.

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who brutally and randomly attacked a 71-year-old man in the Bronx.

Authorities say the victim was standing on Evergreen Avenue in the Soundview section when the suspect walked up to him and punched him in the face several times.

The suspect then fled on foot.

The attack happened back on February 28 around 12:15 a.m.

The victim is now recovering after being taken to Jacobi Hospital for injuries to his face.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

