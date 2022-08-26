Police are searching for a woman who punched a 74-year-old woman in the face in Midtown, Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are asking for help to identify a woman who randomly punched another woman in the face on the sidewalk.

It happened Wednesday morning on Madison Avenue in Midtown.

Police say the 74-year-old victim was walking when she was punched in the face and fell to the ground.

She was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The suspect fled the scene and police are working on getting more information from any witnesses who may have seen the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

