83-year-old woman killed in house fire in Bloomfield

Eyewitness News
SEA BRIGHT, New Jersey (WABC) --
A fire in New Jersey Friday claimed the life of an 83-year-old woman.

Officials say flames broke out at about 6 p.m. in a two-story home on Watsessing Avenue in Bloomfield.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire before finding the woman unresponsive inside the home.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

