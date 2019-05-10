UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An elderly woman died in a fire in an Upper East Side building early Friday.
The fire broke out on the third floor of the building on First Avenue at 91st Street just before 5:45 a.m.
The 86-year-old woman was pronounced dead inside the bathroom of the apartment.
"Other than that victim, thankfully no other injuries, either to my members or anyone else in the building," FDNY Deputy Chief Nicholas Corrado said.
The fire remained contained to the victim's unit.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
86-year-old woman dies in Manhattan apartment fire
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News