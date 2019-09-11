september 11

9/11 by the numbers: Victims, hijackers and more facts about September 11, 2001

9/11 attacks: By the numbers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 9/11 terror attacks were the deadliest ever to occur on American soil.

On that Tuesday in September 2001, 19 members of the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda coordinated attacks using hijacked U.S. airliners.

The group of terrorists hijacked four airplanes, sending two of them into the World Trade Center towers and another into the Pentagon.

The fourth flight crash-landed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

9/11/01 TIMELINE: How the September 11, 2001 attacks unfolded
Here's how the terror attacks unfolded on September 11, 2001.


It is believed that the hijackers crashed the plane in that location, rather than their unknown target, after the passengers and crew attempted to retake control of the flight deck.

There were 2,977 people killed that day, a day that will never be forgotten in the hearts of the American people.

Here's a look back at the September 11 attacks by the numbers, and CLICK HERE for more Eyewitness News reflections, photos and stories marking the anniversary of 9/11.

Victims:


  • 2,977 people were killed (and countless more suffered serious injuries and long-term health issues)
  • 2,753 died at the World Trade Center site
  • 343 of them were New York City firefighters
  • 23 were NYPD officers
  • 37 were police officers from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey
  • 184 people were killed when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon
  • 40 were killed on United Airlines Flight 93 that crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania
  • Countless victims and first responders are still dying due to 9/11-related illnesses
  • The victims ranged in age from two to 85 years. Approximately 75-80% of the victims were men.
  • As of 2021, 1,647 (60%) of 2,753 WTC victims' remains have been positively identified, according to the medical examiner's office. Two new identifications of victims -- Dorothy Morgan and a man whose name is being withheld at the request of his family -- were announced Sept. 7, 2021.


RELATED | 'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' reveals untold stories, rare video of America's darkest day
On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we hear from the Eyewitness News journalists who were there, in the streets, in the air, and in the newsroom, reporting on the events as the tragedy unfolded, capturing the unforgettable video of that day, and risking their lives to tell the world what was happening.



More facts:



  • 19 men hijacked four planes
  • The estimated economic loss during the first two to four weeks after the World Trade Center towers collapsed was $123 billion.
  • It took 3.1 million hours of labor to clean up 1.8 million tons of debris at Ground Zero. Cleanup officially ended May 30, 2002.


RELATED | How reporter N.J. Burkett and his photographer escaped Twin Towers collapse
Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett and photographer Marty Glembotzky rushed down to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. While shooting a standup right below the burning towers, the first tower began to collapse.


The Associated Press and CNN Wire contributed to this report.
