9/11 by the numbers: Victims, hijackers and more facts about September 11, 2001

Victims:

2,977 people were killed (and countless more suffered serious injuries and long-term health issues)

2,753 died at the World Trade Center site

343 of them were New York City firefighters

23 were NYPD officers

37 were police officers from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

184 people were killed when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon

40 were killed on United Airlines Flight 93 that crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania

Countless victims and first responders are still dying due to 9/11-related illnesses

The victims ranged in age from two to 85 years. Approximately 75-80% of the victims were men.

As of 2021, 1,647 (60%) of 2,753 WTC victims' remains have been positively identified, according to the medical examiner's office. Two new identifications of victims -- Dorothy Morgan and a man whose name is being withheld at the request of his family -- were announced Sept. 7, 2021.

More facts:

19 men hijacked four planes

The estimated economic loss during the first two to four weeks after the World Trade Center towers collapsed was $123 billion.

It took 3.1 million hours of labor to clean up 1.8 million tons of debris at Ground Zero. Cleanup officially ended May 30, 2002.

