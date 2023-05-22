'Not Your Model Minority: Shattering the Myth,' an AAPI Town Hall

Stream the AAPI Town Hall starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim will host and moderate 'Not Your Model Minority: Shattering the Myth,' a town hall marking Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month.

The town hall will take place on Wednesday, May 31, at 2 p.m.

You can stream the town hall beginning at 2 p.m. right here at ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

The event will feature five panelists who will discuss a range of topics including mental health, hate crimes and poverty, in addition to a conversation on the controversial jail set to be built in Chinatown.

The common denominator for each topic is mental health and how each of these topics are affecting the community's mental health.

Get to know the panelists:

Joo Han - Deputy Director of Asian American Federation

Joo Han is the deputy director at the Asian American Federation (AAF), an umbrella leadership organization that represents the collective voice of 70 community-based organizations serving 1.3 million Asian Americans, the fastest-growing population in New York City.

Jan Lee - Neighbors United Below Canal

Jan Lee is a third generation Chinatown resident. For 18 years he owned a home furnishings business in the heart of historic Chinatown on Mott Street. His family has owned various businesses in the community from a hand laundry to dry cleaner, coffee shop and a gift store.

Noel Quintana - Hate Crime Victim

Noel Quintana is a Filipino American non-profit worker who has been vocal about combating Asian hate after surviving a violent hate crime in February 2021.

Councilwoman Linda Lee of the 23rd District

Council Member Linda Lee represents the 23rd Council District in Eastern Queens. She was elected to the Council in November 2021, becoming the first Korean-American ever elected to the City Council, and the first woman to hold the seat.

Shinhee Han - psychotherapist of New York School University's counseling services

Shinhee Han, PhD is a senior psychotherapist at the New School University's Counseling Services and in private practice in New York City. Her practice is predominately committed to Asian Americans and people of color.

