Abbott Dash 5k brings runners a final warmup ahead of Sunday's TCS NYC Marathon

Sam Ryan talks to Divisional VP of Global Brand Strategy and Innovation at Abbott ahead of the 2023 USATF 5K Championships.

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5k is a great warmup for the TCS Marathon on Sunday.

Runners will start this race at the United Nations and then make their way across Midtown before ending at the marathon finish line in Central Park.

While enjoying the exercise, runners will travel past Grand Central Terminal and Radio City Music Hall.

The race is open to both runners of the marathon Sunday, and non-marathoners.

Eyewitness News sports reporter Sam Ryan spoke to Chris Miller of Abbott, who shared his excitement for Saturday's warmup race.

"For 10,000 runners to take on these iconic streets of New York, as Abbott being a company about celebrating health and technology company, it is great to see," said Miller.

Also, a part of Saturday's activity is the 2023 USATF 5K Championships featuring the world's largest 5K race prize money purse. championship race. "We get to showcase this young talent. They get to experience this race and try to be the fastest," praised Miller. "It's going to be great to watch."

Dad runs NYC marathon in honor of school staff that saved son with AED

Dad to run NYC marathon after school staff saves son with AED Sam Ryan has more on one dad's motivation behind running the TCS New York City Marathon.

Discover more coverage of the 2023 TCS NYC Marathon here and tune in Sunday starting at 7:00 a.m. on Channel 7 for coverage of the race.

