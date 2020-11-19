ABC7 Unite: New York City's 1st LGBTQ+ housing complex was decades in making

GLITS Founder Ceyenne Doroshow poured her heart and soul into this project.
As a teenager growing up in Bushwick, she was forced to leave home and live in a shelter.
"The neighborhood was more tolerant of my gender identity then my home," Doroshow said. "That's tough. It took 30 years to digest and forgive because I knew there was no blueprint for raising a black transgender child."
Doroshow hopes that for others, this complex in Woodhaven, will be the oasis she needed so much, so long ago.
There are 11 apartments, the art and furniture all donated, with a team of volunteers getting the units ready.
"My mission has always been to base this on leadership, changes lives, helping kids go to school to become nurses, doctors, lawyers, judges , we need all of that," Doroshow said.
Nadiv is the first tenant, and has big plans for the future.
"I want to start a record label geared towards the LGBTQ community and our allies because if you can't tolerate us there's no space for you," Nadiv said.
An advisory board will screen applicants.
For Doroshow, it's personal to make good on a promise she made to herself, to do better.
"New York City is waking up, they are not woke yet," she said.
RESOURCES
We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:
Ways to Help
Black Lives Matter
Black Voters Matter Fund
NAACP
National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform
Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY)
Black LGBTQIA + Migrants Project
Teaching the Next Generation
Black Lives Matter at School
Creating Space To Talk About Racism At Your School
Teaching for Black Lives - Rethinking Schools
Black-Owned Bookstores in New York and New Jersey
Cafe con Libros (Brooklyn)
Grandma's Place (Harlem)
Sister's Uptown (Manhattan)
Source of Knowledge (Newark)
The Lit. Bar (Bronx)
The Little Boho Bookshop (Bayonne)
Books
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer Harvey
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism
Podcasts
1619
Black Wall Street 1921
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Still Processing:
Movies
American Son: Available on Netflix
If Beale Street Could Talk: Available on Hulu
Just Mercy: Available on Amazon Prime
Selma: Available on Amazon Prime
The Hate U Give: Available on Amazon Prime
When They See Us: Available on Netflix
Documentaries
13th: Available on Netflix
America Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National Geographic
Becoming: Available on Netflix
I am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube