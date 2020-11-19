ABC7 Unite: New York City's 1st LGBTQ+ housing complex was decades in making

ABC7 Unite

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- New York City's first LGBTQ+ owned and operated housing complex was decades in the making.

GLITS Founder Ceyenne Doroshow poured her heart and soul into this project.

As a teenager growing up in Bushwick, she was forced to leave home and live in a shelter.

"The neighborhood was more tolerant of my gender identity then my home," Doroshow said. "That's tough. It took 30 years to digest and forgive because I knew there was no blueprint for raising a black transgender child."

Doroshow hopes that for others, this complex in Woodhaven, will be the oasis she needed so much, so long ago.

There are 11 apartments, the art and furniture all donated, with a team of volunteers getting the units ready.

"My mission has always been to base this on leadership, changes lives, helping kids go to school to become nurses, doctors, lawyers, judges , we need all of that," Doroshow said.

Nadiv is the first tenant, and has big plans for the future.

"I want to start a record label geared towards the LGBTQ community and our allies because if you can't tolerate us there's no space for you," Nadiv said.

An advisory board will screen applicants.

For Doroshow, it's personal to make good on a promise she made to herself, to do better.

"New York City is waking up, they are not woke yet," she said.

