ABC7 Unite: Newark drive-in theater to show 'Black Panther' during 'Chadwick Boseman Tribute Week'

Newark Moonlight Cinema in the city's downtown neighborhood, was launched in July, by award-winning filmmaker, Ayana Stafford-Morris and real estate developer, Siree Morris.
Their mission is to highlight African American films, filmmakers, and actors and actresses.
The Newark natives welcomed over 10,000 guests in their first seven weeks of operation, and announced Friday that the season, originally scheduled to close October 4, is now extended to December 6.
ABC7 Unite Stories | Harlem toy store combines fun and education for kids
"We are excited to extend the Moonlight season at this site," Morris said. "As we enter the autumn period, we are diversifying the entertainment experiences offered at Newark Moonlight, and the extension of the season enables us to expand partnerships and create more value for our guests."
This week in particular, Moonlight is making good on providing value for their guests.
Starting on Thursday, the theater launched 'Chadwick Boseman Tribute Week,' a several-day-long commemoration highlighting films starring the late actor.
RELATED | 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
"This weekend, we mourn a great loss to our community, and what feels like our own family," Morris said. "We will celebrate the legacy of Chadwick Boseman, the great Black Panther, our Forever King, the only way we know how, by gathering as a community - yes, at a social distance - reliving the great moments of Chadwick's art, and leaning on each other as we process this loss. This is a celebration of his life as we grieve with and pray for his true family."
The tribute began with a showing of "Get On Up" on Thursday, and will be followed by "21 Bridges" Friday night.
But the real treat comes this weekend, when guests will be able to catch viewings of "Black Panther," Saturday and Sunday night.
The owners said it was no small feat, and that it took a licensing battle to obtain the rights to showcase the film at Moonlight Cinema.
As a pop-up drive-in theater, Newark Moonlight was at the bottom of the list of theaters to become authorized to play the film, even prior to the passing of Boseman.
Initially, the owners attempted to obtain Black Panther as part of Newark Moonlight's, 'Michael B. Jordan Grand Opening Week' lineup but were denied.
The theater then requested the feature after the announcement of the passing of Boseman, and were denied again.
It took a heartfelt letter of appeal from Moonlight leadership to Marvel Studios and Disney Studios and a community supported social media campaign to obtain permission to show the film.
For all their hard work and effort, the theater will now show the film this weekend, and are encouraging all guests to wear African garb in tribute to the Wakandan King, T'Challa, played by the late actor and hero, Chadwick Boseman.
MORE ABC 7 UNITE
See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite
SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS
Watch Here & Now
Here & Now episode archive
RESOURCES
We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:
Ways to Help
Black Lives Matter
Black Voters Matter Fund
NAACP
National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform
Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY)
Black LGBTQIA + Migrants Project
Teaching the Next Generation
Black Lives Matter at School
Creating Space To Talk About Racism At Your School
Teaching for Black Lives - Rethinking Schools
Black-Owned Bookstores in New York and New Jersey
Cafe con Libros (Brooklyn)
Grandma's Place (Harlem)
Sister's Uptown (Manhattan)
Source of Knowledge (Newark)
The Lit. Bar (Bronx)
The Little Boho Bookshop (Bayonne)
Books
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer Harvey
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism
Podcasts
1619
Black Wall Street 1921
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Still Processing:
Movies
American Son: Available on Netflix
If Beale Street Could Talk: Available on Hulu
Just Mercy: Available on Amazon Prime
Selma: Available on Amazon Prime
The Hate U Give: Available on Amazon Prime
When They See Us: Available on Netflix
Documentaries
13th: Available on Netflix
America Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National Geographic
Becoming: Available on Netflix
I am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube