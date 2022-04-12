Grandmother, 3-year-old grandson struck and killed by truck in Poughkeepsie

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11738026" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nine-year-old Robert was in math class when he needed a sip of water. He tried to take the cap off with his teeth, and that's when he started choking. Toni Yates has more on this

POUGHKEEPSIE, Dutchess County (WABC) -- A 3-year-old boy and his 72-year-old grandmother were killed when they were struck by a truck in Poughkeepsie Monday.It happened on Stanley Street at the intersection with Mary Avenue and involved a Royal Carting truck.The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, while the grandmother was rushed to Westchester Medical Center with serious injuries.She later died at the hospital.The names of the victims will not be released.The investigation is ongoing, and Poughkeepsie Police Department is asking any witnesses to the collision to contact the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit at 845-485-3680."The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department extends our condolences to all affected by this tragedy," the department said in a statement.----------