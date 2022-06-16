LGBTQ+ Pride

Love is the air: Alaska Airlines flight attendant proposes to pilot girlfriend on Pride-themed plane

Grab the tissues! Love was certainly in the air for this couple.
EMBED <>More Videos

Alaska Airlines flight attendant proposes to pilot girlfriend on plane

ALASKA -- Grab the tissues! Love was certainly in the air for this couple.

Veronica Rojas, a flight attendant for Alaska Airlines, surprised her girlfriend with an unforgettable wedding proposal on a flight to Los Angeles.

Rojas met her girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo, on a flight in 2020.

On Wednesday, she told Moncayo - a newly-hired Alaska Airlines pilot - she was taking her on a quick trip from San Francisco to L.A.

During the flight, Rojas got down on one knee and in true flight attendant-fashion, used the PA system to propose to Moncayo.

The aircraft was decked out in special décor as a "Pride in the Sky" plane in honor of Pride Month, according to Alaska Airlines.

But that's not how the story ends.

While Rojas was planning her proposal, Moncayo was also planning to propose that same day!

She popped the question when the plane arrived at the gate.

It's safe to say the couple is feeling double the love!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslgbtq+pridelgbtqlgbtq+ pridelgbtq pridepride monthmarriagegood newsalaska airlinescaught on tapewedding proposalcaught on videoweddingsweddinglgbtfeel goodcaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
LGBTQ+ PRIDE
North Carolina LGBTQ+ library remains a beacon of hope
Biden signs executive order to combat anti-LGBTQ legislation
Watch full episode: 'On the Red Carpet Celebrates Pride'
Pride Week kicks off in the Bronx amid rise in hate crimes
TOP STORIES
Driver dead after car slams into tractor trailer on Hamilton Bridge
Suspected monkeypox cases rise to 16 in NYC
Revlon files for bankruptcy protection amid heavy debt load
FIFA to announce World Cup venues; MetLife considered favorite
Jan. 6 committee to focus on Trump pressure on Pence in next hearing
Nearly 6,000 weapons seized from NYC schools this year
Funeral today for off-duty NYPD officer murdered inside apartment
Show More
AccuWeather: Bookend showers
Enrollment in NYC Public Schools continues to trend downward
Teen dives into bay, rescues classmate who had driven into water
COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids could be available next week
Two American fighters are missing in Ukraine, feared captured
More TOP STORIES News